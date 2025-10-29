626 Financial LLC Sells 500 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

626 Financial LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 5.9% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 401,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 1.5% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 324,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $489,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 153.2% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the second quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 722,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,910,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of T stock opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $183.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

