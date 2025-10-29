Workday, Inc. $WDAY Shares Sold by Ownership Capital B.V.

Ownership Capital B.V. lowered its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 153,200 shares during the quarter. Workday makes up about 6.7% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings in Workday were worth $115,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,598,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,810,404,000 after acquiring an additional 455,855 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,764,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $879,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,659 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,736,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $872,610,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 35.6% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,475,000 after acquiring an additional 913,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 22.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,996,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,756,000 after acquiring an additional 548,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Workday stock opened at $236.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.69, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.33 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.92 and a 200 day moving average of $237.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total value of $1,484,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,129.44. This represents a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $17,293,507.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $22,671,699.64. This trade represents a 43.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 264,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,760 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Workday from $314.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Workday from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.83.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

