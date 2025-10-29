Austin Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Austin Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $186.94 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $194.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

