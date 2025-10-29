Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,047 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Duke Energy by 98.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 53.7% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 360.0% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,768,397.72. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,843.04. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $137.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $125.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.87 and its 200-day moving average is $120.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $105.20 and a 52 week high of $130.03.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

