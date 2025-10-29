SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY Holdings Decreased by Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.1% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,533,856,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,584,523,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 576,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,624,000 after buying an additional 20,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,058,000 after buying an additional 28,167 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 141,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,535,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $599.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $596.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $570.00. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

