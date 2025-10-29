Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Acquires 476 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. St. Clair Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,467 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,271 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $221.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.15 and a 1 year high of $223.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.30.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.17.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $25,594,426.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 149,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,616,344.80. This represents a 44.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total value of $17,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,143,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,199,564.80. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,315,130 shares of company stock worth $260,687,367. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

