Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho set a $165.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $189.60 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.90 and a 12 month high of $192.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.80 billion, a PE ratio of 632.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $149,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 62,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,572,395.93. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $4,786,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,129,506.30. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock valued at $239,713,896. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

