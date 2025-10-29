IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Grows Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 22.4% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 69,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $486,000. CCLA Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 299,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 371.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 99 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird set a $592.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial set a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $506.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.83.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $456.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $541.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $455.71 and a one year high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.62 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.74%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

