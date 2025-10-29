Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Stock Performance

BIV opened at $78.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.72 and a 12 month high of $78.91.

Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

