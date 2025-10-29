Econ Financial Services Corp Grows Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Econ Financial Services Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 1.1% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,979,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $450,868,000 after acquiring an additional 491,002 shares in the last quarter. Corient IA LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $753,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 18,458 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,579,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 31,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $66.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

