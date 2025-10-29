Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,524 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,927,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $672,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632,530 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,459,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,976,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,223 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $204,421,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,413,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,383,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,764 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 815.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,663,111 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $183,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,121 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $82.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.84. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $83.74.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,519.12. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

