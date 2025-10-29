Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $412,262,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,240,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,735,000 after acquiring an additional 499,981 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 466,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,398,000 after acquiring an additional 450,287 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $105,102,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 381,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,063,000 after acquiring an additional 243,360 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of IWB stock opened at $376.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.29. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $264.17 and a 52 week high of $377.53. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

