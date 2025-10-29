Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.8%

XOM opened at $115.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $490.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.