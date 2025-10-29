Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,917 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,071 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $14,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 197.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,916,693 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $421,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,313 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,102,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,505 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $470,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3,477.8% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,163,747 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $168,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,220 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $168.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.38.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $200.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.83. The stock has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $203.75.

In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $240,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,904. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $1,322,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,476. This trade represents a 55.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock worth $7,748,187. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

