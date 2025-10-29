Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $139.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

