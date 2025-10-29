Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 4,642 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $25,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 37.2% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.39.

Mondelez International Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.04. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $71.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

About Mondelez International



Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

