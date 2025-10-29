O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Acquired by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 956.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,558.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,356,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $392,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093,545 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,388.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,612 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,269.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,544,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,249 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,401.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,194,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,453 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,214.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,158,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $207,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,467.06. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,309.85. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,080 shares of company stock worth $9,341,746. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock opened at $96.30 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.22 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $91.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.28.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

