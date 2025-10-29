Northwest Financial Advisors Sells 1,901 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Northwest Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 85.0% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $312.90 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $319.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $292.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.