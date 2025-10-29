Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $19.51 Million Stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $19,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $57.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $65.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cibc World Mkts raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,973.64. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $115,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,956,984.90. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $497,715 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

