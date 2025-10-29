SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Purchased by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 145,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 237,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $81.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

