Wealth Management Associates Inc. Sells 571 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Wealth Management Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 731 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 431.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 2,922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 5,105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $317.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.29.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of UNH opened at $368.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $340.88 and a 200 day moving average of $332.70. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The company had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.15 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.