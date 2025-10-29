L.M. Kohn & Company Lowers Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

L.M. Kohn & Company cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,075 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,013 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total value of $1,384,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 36,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,998.46. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 168,102 shares of company stock valued at $27,706,855 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised QUALCOMM from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $181.03 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $205.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.83. The company has a market cap of $195.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.