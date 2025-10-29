L.M. Kohn & Company Decreases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

L.M. Kohn & Company reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,703 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Advantage Trust Co raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 549.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $50.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.4%

VZ stock opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $166.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 64.34%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.