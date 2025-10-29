JDM Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

JDM Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.6% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 145,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,596,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 237,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,271,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.8% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $81.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.89.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.