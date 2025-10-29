The Trade Desk $TTD Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $28,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 59.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Trade Desk by 111.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 472,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,870,000 after buying an additional 249,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Trade Desk by 5.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $141.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.80.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $60.00 target price on Trade Desk and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.48.

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,687. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $4,676,622.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,899,670.28. The trade was a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

