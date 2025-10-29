Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $755,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Biltmore Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,735,254.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 949,769,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,095,550,000 after buying an additional 949,735,001 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 277.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,740,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,919 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $109,643,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,307,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,926,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $86.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $58.42 and a 12 month high of $87.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.11. The stock has a market cap of $278.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WFC. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

