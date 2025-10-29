Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 431,036 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of Amgen worth $168,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1,214.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amgen by 3,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 12,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.94.

Amgen Stock Up 0.3%

AMGN stock opened at $292.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.41. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $335.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.97 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

