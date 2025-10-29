Biltmore Family Office LLC Takes Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 699 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $650,960,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,288,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 188.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,139,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 433.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 620,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,839,000 after acquiring an additional 504,540 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,417,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,427,129,000 after acquiring an additional 407,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $490.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $395.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $432.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $472.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $413.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $438.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $403.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.31. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $447.17. The company has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.19%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

