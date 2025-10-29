Bull Oak Capital LLC Has $23.86 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Bull Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,418 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 10.9% of Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bull Oak Capital LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $23,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWN Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 163.7% in the second quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 88,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after buying an additional 54,892 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.9% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 309,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after buying an additional 196,238 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,118,000 after buying an additional 112,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 43,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.47 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.91 and a 1-year high of $110.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.33 and a 200-day moving average of $110.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.3674 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

