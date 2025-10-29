FSA Advisors Inc. Has $497,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

FSA Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 3,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $524.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $544.99. The firm has a market cap of $245.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 482,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,211,839.35. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 55,985 shares of company stock valued at $25,559,300 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $505.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $447.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $450.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $507.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.19.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

