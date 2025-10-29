Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 62,726 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,940 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 62,726 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 906.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 403.5% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.52.

Comcast Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $29.13 and a one year high of $45.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.45.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

