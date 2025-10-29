Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI is L.M. Kohn & Company’s 9th Largest Position

L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.9% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,553 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,195,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,122 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,018,000 after acquiring an additional 90,381 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,404,000 after acquiring an additional 895,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,446,000 after acquiring an additional 378,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $337.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $338.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $325.30 and a 200 day moving average of $305.14.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

