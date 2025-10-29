Ferguson Shapiro LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 0.4% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% in the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the first quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $925.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $938.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE LLY opened at $821.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $772.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $769.79. The stock has a market cap of $777.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $935.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

