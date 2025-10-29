Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the purchase, the director owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. This represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $821.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $772.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $769.79. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $935.63. The company has a market cap of $777.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $948.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $938.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.