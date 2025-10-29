Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $6.85 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $293.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $296.87. The firm has a market cap of $89.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

