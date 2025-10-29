Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 35,200 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,200 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average of $49.17. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.09.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

