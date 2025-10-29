Ownership Capital B.V. Sells 42,530 Shares of MSCI Inc $MSCI

Ownership Capital B.V. lessened its holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,530 shares during the period. MSCI makes up approximately 4.5% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $77,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in MSCI by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MSCI by 336.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in MSCI by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in MSCI by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on MSCI from $588.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised MSCI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MSCI from $625.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded MSCI from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $648.70.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $592.75 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc has a 1-year low of $486.73 and a 1-year high of $642.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $561.40 and its 200 day moving average is $559.82. The company has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%.The company had revenue of $793.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

MSCI announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.68%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

