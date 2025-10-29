Austin Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Austin Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,374 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797,066 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,405 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12,087.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,329,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,237 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $68,629,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1,357.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,859,000 after acquiring an additional 913,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.7%

IAU opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.27 and a 200 day moving average of $65.75. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $82.55. The stock has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

