Adobe Inc. $ADBE Stake Cut by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,531 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 18.6% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.0% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,458 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 12,268.8% during the second quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the software company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $568,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Melius cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $359.91 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $327.50 and a fifty-two week high of $557.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $150.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

