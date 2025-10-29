Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Lowers Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 81.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,080 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 78,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Shares of KMB opened at $120.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.49 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

