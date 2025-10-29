Austin Private Wealth LLC Purchases 191 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,583,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,873,000 after acquiring an additional 242,799 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 704.0% in the 1st quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,690,000 after acquiring an additional 125,171 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 2.2%

NYSE PM opened at $149.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $233.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.10. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.12 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

