Motco Has $13.67 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Motco boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.3% of Motco’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Motco’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $13,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 69,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 939 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total value of $161,545.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,992.96. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 10,082 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.88, for a total transaction of $1,601,828.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 65,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,365,331.20. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,162 shares of company stock valued at $43,642,652. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $157.25 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.29 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.71. The company has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $201.00 target price (down previously from $212.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.60.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

