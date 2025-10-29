Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,622,000 after purchasing an additional 21,522 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $95.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $95.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

