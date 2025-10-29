Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Holdings Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 112,756 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Marvell Technology worth $121,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 776.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.3%

MRVL opened at $88.46 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average of $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a PE ratio of -680.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.94.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 73,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,726,777.76. The trade was a 4.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chris Koopmans acquired 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $530,604.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 104,825 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,494.75. The trade was a 6.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

