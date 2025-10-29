NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Holdings Lifted by Motco

Motco increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,367 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 764,890 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $167,121,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at $976,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.3% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.3% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 38,318 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.8% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 38,975 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI opened at $212.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.62 and a 200-day moving average of $213.72. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52-week low of $148.09 and a 52-week high of $256.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.74.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 17.11%.The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.070-3.490 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 48.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total value of $439,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,628.06. This represents a 28.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,281.88. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

