Corrado Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Corrado Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,214 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,390,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,570,537,000 after buying an additional 8,291,233 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Intel by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,969,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,043,975,000 after purchasing an additional 158,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Intel by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,651,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $991,316,000 after purchasing an additional 562,246 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Intel by 22.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 37,878,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $849,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,025,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $795,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,836 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. HSBC increased their price target on Intel from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Intel from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $181.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,157.16 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.