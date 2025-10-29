First National Trust Co Has $1.09 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

First National Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 549.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $141.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.49. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.2465 per share. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.