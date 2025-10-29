iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Shares Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 398.0% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW opened at $209.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $117.55 and a 12 month high of $210.16.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.