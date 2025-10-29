Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Stock Holdings Decreased by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $257.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.