Econ Financial Services Corp Makes New $889,000 Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,150,614. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EW. Jefferies Financial Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $88.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.89.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1 year low of $64.89 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.49 and a 200 day moving average of $76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

